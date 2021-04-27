Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 841,017 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.

