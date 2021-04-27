Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,376 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.10. 392,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,569,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

