Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 4,332 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,647. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

