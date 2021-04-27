Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 20,421 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,487. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

