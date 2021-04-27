Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,555 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.01. 2,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $102.13.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

