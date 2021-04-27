Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,667 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 131,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

