Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 7,591 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.17% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,522,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 682,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,259,000 after acquiring an additional 71,164 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 48,403 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.96. 7,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,652. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $80.72 and a 52-week high of $116.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18.

