Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 9,096 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of USMC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,607. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.