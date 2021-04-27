Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,406 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PFXF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,751. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

