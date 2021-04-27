Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,222 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after acquiring an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,750,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 3,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,198. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26.

