Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 8,950.7% in April

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, a growth of 8,950.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SHZHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 301,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $25.61.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

