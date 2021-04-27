Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.37. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 52,188 shares.

SHERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

