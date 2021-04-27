Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $992,648.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.10 or 0.00011097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00062383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00275986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.33 or 0.01055014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.90 or 0.00723362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.08 or 1.00501002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.