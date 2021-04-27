Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $19,029,002.32 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,729. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

