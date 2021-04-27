Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Shimizu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.