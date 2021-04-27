ShipChain (SHIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,500.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,500.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00797883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.90 or 0.08163140 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

