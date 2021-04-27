Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE):

4/20/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:SAE traded down €1.40 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €181.00 ($212.94). The stock had a trading volume of 31,951 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €186.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €170.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

