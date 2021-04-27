Shopping (SPI) Market Capitalization Reaches $116.01 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $116.01 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $119.43 or 0.00218330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00275471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.93 or 0.01045508 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00704686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,639.27 or 0.99882776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

