Short Interest in Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Increases By 14,800.0%

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 14,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATTBF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 586,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
Abattis Bioceuticals Company Profile
