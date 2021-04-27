Short Interest in Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Increases By 14,800.0%

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 14,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATTBF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 586,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Abattis Bioceuticals Company Profile

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in Canada. The company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. It also provides Comfort, a cannabinoid enhanced nutraceutical for pain and inflammation; and Health-Canada licensed services for the cannabis industry.

