Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Expands By 800.0%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AGMJF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.