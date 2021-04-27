Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Increases By 5,300.0%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. The company's products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, mining, and commercial farming industries. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.