Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Increases By 5,300.0%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AMMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
