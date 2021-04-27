Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Rises By 1,471.4%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,471.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BLHWF remained flat at $$7,399.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,399.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,129.04. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $7,399.99 and a 52-week high of $8,550.00.

BLHWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BELIMO in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised BELIMO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BELIMO in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

