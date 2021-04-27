Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Rises By 825.0%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 10,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.