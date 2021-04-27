Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rises By 16,700.0%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 16,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.