Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rises By 16,700.0%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 16,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

