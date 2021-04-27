Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Increases By 551.9%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 551.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FNX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.16. 21,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,528. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.