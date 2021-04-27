Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Increases By 4,033.3%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 4,033.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,145. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30.

