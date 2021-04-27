Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Increases By 7,533.3%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 7,533.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MEIL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,520. Methes Energies International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

