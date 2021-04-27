Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Increases By 7,533.3%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 7,533.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MEIL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,520. Methes Energies International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Methes Energies International
