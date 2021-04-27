Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rises By 700.0%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY remained flat at $$62.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKGFY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

