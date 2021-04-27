Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Increases By 44,800.0%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 44,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS WLWHY remained flat at $$3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

