Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.780-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.11 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.78-$2.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.83.

SSTK stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.06. 483,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,311.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

