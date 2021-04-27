Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shutterstock updated its FY21 guidance to $2.78-$2.93 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.780-2.930 EPS.

SSTK stock traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. 483,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

