Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-$2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.95 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.83.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,314.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.