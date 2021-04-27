Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 73,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 165,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

