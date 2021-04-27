Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €55.30 ($65.06) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

Shares of SHL opened at €47.95 ($56.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

