Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apr 27th, 2021


Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €55.30 ($65.06) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

Shares of SHL opened at €47.95 ($56.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.



