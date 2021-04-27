Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 659,579 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $581.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,719 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

