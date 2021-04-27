SIG (LON:SHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.65

SIG plc (LON:SHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.65 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.66 ($0.64), with a volume of 3569516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.56 ($0.63).

SHI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.64. The firm has a market cap of £579.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

