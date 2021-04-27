Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVF) Shares Up 1.3%

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVF)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 1,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.