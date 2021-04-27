Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Apple by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 87,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 24,782 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,077,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

