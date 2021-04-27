Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signify Health stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.11% of Signify Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

