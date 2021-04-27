Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Sika has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

