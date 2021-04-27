Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sika currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Sika stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Sika has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

