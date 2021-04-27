Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.81. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 68,190 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $25.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

