SimiGon (LON:SIM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.16 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 100,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 67,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops and supplies learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for the defense and civilian organizations in North America, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, mission debriefing, homeland security, and entertainment; and KnowBook, a platform for learning, training, planning, and debriefing; and AirTrack, a passenger in-flight entertainment system.

