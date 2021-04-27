Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $122.68 and last traded at $122.02, with a volume of 39708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.17.

Specifically, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

