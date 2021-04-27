Simple Software Solutions (SSS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $168,123.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001130 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,768,417 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

