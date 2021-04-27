Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.22. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $109.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

