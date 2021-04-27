Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Up 0.6%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

