SITE Centers Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

