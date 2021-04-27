SiTime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SiTime alerts:

NASDAQ SITM opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.33. SiTime has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.86 and a beta of 0.75.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.