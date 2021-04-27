Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 86,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,543,897 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $47.95.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,233,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

